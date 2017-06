NHS Foundation Trust Meeting To Be Held In Scilly On 6th June

The next meeting of the Board of Directors of Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust takes place on:

Tuesday 6 June at 1.30pm

Council Chamber

Old Wesleyan Chapel

Garrison Lane

St Mary’s

Isles of Scilly

TR21 0JD

If weather affects travel; the meeting will be held in the:

Conference Room

Fairview House

Corporation Road

Bodmin

PL31 1FB

For more information please telephone 01208 834600 or visit our website: www.cornwallft.nhs.uk

