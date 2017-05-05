Big Changes For Scilly’s Council Following Local Elections
Yesterday’s local elections have produced big changes for Scilly’s Council, with the former Chairman Amanda Martin losing her seat and seven new councillors being elected.
Robert Francis, Joel Williams, Steve Watt, Euan Rodger and Dan Marcus where among the twelve councillors elected for St Mary’s. They’ll be joined by Fran Grottick, Avril Mumford, Adrian Davis, Ted Moulson, Andy Guy, Michael Nelhams and Steve Sims who all served in the last council.
Former Chairman Amanda Martin, Andrew Combes and Fraser Hicks failed to poll enough votes to continue as councillors. Beth Hilton, Thomas Mitchell and Nicky Guthrie also did not gain enough votes to be elected.
On the Off-Islands, Lady Marian Berkeley will continue as councillor for Bryher together with Robert Dorrien-Smith for Tresco. They’ll be joined by Jonathan Smith from St Martin’s and Harry Legg from St Agnes.
The full results for St Mary’s are as follows:
Elected councillors
FRANCIS, Robert 576
GROTTICK, Frances 538
DAVIS, Adrian 520
WILLIAMS, Joel 514
MUMFORD, Avril 493
MOULSON, Edward 481
WATT, Stephen 436
RODGER, A Euan 430
MARCUS, Daniel 428
GUY, Andrew 420
NELHAMS, Michael 408
SIMS, Stephen 376
Not elected
MARTIN, Amanda 321
GUTHRIE, J Nicola 319
HILTON, Bethany J 311
HICKS, Fraser 297
COMBES, Andrew 250
MITCHELL, Thomas 25
If you think about it, Its a bit like starting a race 3.2.1..GO…………………………..!!
“Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty we are free at last.”
(M. Luther-King Jr.)