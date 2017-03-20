Council To Close Park House In June
Scilly’s Council has announced that it will close the islands’ only residential care home, Park House, in June, despite councilors expressing “no appetite” for the service to end.
At the last Full Council Meeting on 7th March, Senior Officer for Community Services Aisling Hick told councilors that the decision to close Park House, based on safe staffing levels, would be taken by her alone, as the responsible officer, and not by elected members.
In a statement issued today, the Council says the decision is not due to financial constraints but due to “significant recruitment issues, which mean that the service is unable to ensure a minimum safe level of staffing to meet the needs of Park House residents.”
They say that, “the level of vacancies within the service is too high and the current staffing arrangements are not a viable medium or long term option. If we do not act now it is expected that standards within the home will begin to decline and we need to make preparations before the situation deteriorates.”
The authority says it is, “working closely with residents and their families to identify an appropriate alternative care arrangement to meet each person’s individual needs and requirements.”
They say they expect to continue providing home care services for islands’ residents, including overnight in-home care, but will no longer be able to provide overnight accommodation.
It’s likely that residents requiring such higher levels of care will need to make arrangements on the mainland.
The decision will come as a blow to many islanders who have expressed their concern over the potential closure of Park House.
Last year, former islands’ GP and then councilor Dr Adrian Davis described sending elderly islanders to the mainland for care as “a death sentence,” due to the unfamiliar surroundings and the difficulty for friends and family to visit them.
The council is holding a public meeting in the Town Hall tomorrow (21st March) at 4.30pm to discuss the closure.
Lest we forget, let us consider your end of term report Chairman.
Porthcressa, an improvement but badly managed and crazily overspent, we grumbled.
The airport, another trademark fiasco and eye wateringly overspent, again we grumbled.
Staff reorganisation that lacked sound direction and ground down morale, to no benefit.
A road improvement scheme that like the curate’s egg is only good in parts and overspent.
End of year accounting that dragged on and on and ended in ridicule and farce.
Reserves stated at a much diminished half a million and then corrected to forty thousand!
A truly half baked waste strategy that is costing five hundred pounds per citizen.
Then we come to Park House and the care of our elderly citizens and by God you managed to grab our attention, just about every islander who could walk turned out to a meeting in the Town Hall on a filthy evening to look you in the eye and demand to know why once again we were being forced to contemplate impending failure? In case you missed the undercurrent in the room I suggest to you it was one of unbridled seething anger. We didn’t need a haughty lecture on the process of calling a meeting, you have informal meetings at the drop of a hat so sort the problem and nod it through at your already scheduled meet.
Your legacy cannot be other than one of failure but if you allow Park House to fall apart I am confident that our judgement will be served cold at the next election.
but, on the other hand there’s the innnonovation centre and the prospect of lower electicity bills.
To quote John McEnroe, “you cannot be serious!”.
I expect a decision of this magnitude needs to follow some process, and the Standing Orders and Terms of reference of the committees would make it clear what process that is. Unfortunately these are not on the council website, but I would hazard that the decision is not delegated to a single officer under this process and requires wider approval before announcement.
It is not clear is what change has brought about the sudden difficulty in operating a care home in the future versus today, the housing problem has always existed on Scilly (of course it’s unfortunate that the Council sold off the old CEOs’ house, and hasn’t delivered affordable housing on existing earmarked sites). But somehow teachers, air traffic controllers and shop workers are employed and housed, not to mention the hundreds of temporary construction staff we have seen in recent years. It doesn’t add up. Why was this issue not flagged in the island futures project?
Perhaps with the redevelopment of the old school in sight, this should be earmarked for the provision of a new care home and the accommodation to staff it. I imagine this something the electorate would want to see in the local plan, when it is (eventually) put to referendum for approval. Since the council has linked the development of the school site with the provision of care facilities I will vote against adopting a local plan that does not deliver this.
It comes has no surprise. This has been talked about and planned for a few years. That’s why the facilities e.g. building,recruitment of staff, training new staff, has been let slide. This is now another means of employment dispensed with for the young of the Islands.
I see that the Council Tax demand for 2017/2018 includes a levy of 3% for adult social care, I guess that won’t happen now or will we get a refund?
This council is lurching from one failure to the next with relentless monotony, whilst the least capable chairman and vice chairman we have ever had proclaim their expertise.
Where is our CEO at the moment, on his ‘hols’,…. timing is everything!
Can the Council of the IOS demonstrate that they have done everything possible to prevent the closure of Park House? Particularly when remaining ‘open’ is in the best interests of the Care Home residents and the Islands’ future Care Home residents….it will come to us all and our friends and familiesone day soon. WE must demonstrate to the Council that we will NOT let this happen, not on our Islands. Petitions, demonstrations everything must come out of the bag here to prevent this from happening we can’t just sit around and watch this happen. We must protect the future care of our elderly residents just like we protect our children who are vulnerable.
What other responsibilities will our Council give over to the Mainland Authority. Is this the start of the handover? Their duty is to protect their residents and service the Islands, that’s what we pay for and expect from our Council.
Where is their heart in closing a well needed Care Home and sending family and friends to be cared for on the mainland. SHAME ON YOU ALL I say! You don’t deserve to be in your jobs.
A certain person used to rant on ‘ad nauseam’ about the Council being “officer led” I haven’t heard her spout that for a while; now it seems that our self proclaimed experts are content to have their decisions taken for them leaving them free to wring their hands and claim that they are as upset as the rest of us.
They’ve described themselves in a nutshell: “significant recruitment issues, which mean that the [authority] is unable to ensure a minimum safe level of staffing to meet the needs of the [islands]… the current staffing arrangements are not a viable medium or long term option. If we do not act now it is expected that standards within [the authority] will… decline [furrher] and we need to make preparations before the situation deteriorates.”
If Scilly Council thinks closing Park House is going to solve the funding and staffing crisis then it has got a very big shock coming. This is my area of expertise. Finding staff to work in domiciliary care is even harder than finding people to work in residential care and the economies of scale provided by residential care mean that domiciliary care is much more expensive. It gets worse. Moving clients from full-time care to care at home does not happen except in rare cases, for the simple reason that these clients are too frail and/or vulnerable. If clients turn out to be able to manage at home then this suggests mistakes were made in originally assessing them for residential care. The next big scandal in this country is going to be about abuse of vulnerable people in their own homes due to neglect or inadequate care by domiciliary care agencies, and Scilly has just put itself right in the future spotlight as the council which made the decision to put its citizens at risk of abuse. In other words, there will be an even worse problem with “minimal level of safe staffing” once care is purely domiciliary. So, what to do? Goodness knows. This is a total mess. I did suggest on here a year or so ago that Scilly Council could turn this around to their advantage by combining care for those at Park House with that provided at the Hospital, resulting in Scilly becoming an innovative trailblazer, truly achieving the goal that other parts of the UK have failed to achieve: integrated health and social care. But Scilly Council members, with the odd exception, are not talented enough to have seized the opportunity. There is a massive scandal in Scilly waiting to happen.