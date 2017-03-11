Visitor Legacy Keeps Scilly’s Tourist Information Centre Running For Another Year

Scilly’s Tourist Information Centre will remain open for a further year thanks to a generous legacy left by a long-standing visitor to the islands.

The donation was left to the Wildlife Trust, which is collaborating with the Islands’ Partnership to keep the vital tourist facility open for the season.

It follows the withdrawal of funding by the Council of the Isles of Scilly.

Executive Director of the Islands’ Partnership, David Jackson, said he is delighted that the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust has come forward to offer its support for the service.

David said: “The two organisations already have a close relationship – working together on events such as Walk Scilly and the Ötillö Swim-run World Series Qualifier. So it’s fantastic that the Trust has agreed to extend this by supporting our running of the TIC.

“They will undoubtedly add value to the fantastic service and invaluable advice, information and local knowledge our team already provide.”

In the last year alone, Scilly’s TIC welcomed over 45,000 visitors through its doors and fielded a further 7,500 enquiries via phone and email.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Tumblr

Google



Pinterest

