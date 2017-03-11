Visitor Legacy Keeps Scilly’s Tourist Information Centre Running For Another Year
Scilly’s Tourist Information Centre will remain open for a further year thanks to a generous legacy left by a long-standing visitor to the islands.
The donation was left to the Wildlife Trust, which is collaborating with the Islands’ Partnership to keep the vital tourist facility open for the season.
It follows the withdrawal of funding by the Council of the Isles of Scilly.
Executive Director of the Islands’ Partnership, David Jackson, said he is delighted that the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust has come forward to offer its support for the service.
David said: “The two organisations already have a close relationship – working together on events such as Walk Scilly and the Ötillö Swim-run World Series Qualifier. So it’s fantastic that the Trust has agreed to extend this by supporting our running of the TIC.
“They will undoubtedly add value to the fantastic service and invaluable advice, information and local knowledge our team already provide.”
In the last year alone, Scilly’s TIC welcomed over 45,000 visitors through its doors and fielded a further 7,500 enquiries via phone and email.
I can only commend the Wildlife Trust for their consideration of the best interests of the Islands and their foresight. Sadly I cannot imagine there is another body with the wherewithal to step into the breach and save Park House from the hapless grasp of the most incompetent management and Council that our Islands’ have ever been subjected to.
I am very pleased to hear this and hope everyone at the TIC has an enjoyable season .
Tourism is our Number One Industry and I was very happy to promote this recognition in the CIOS Corporate Plan.
My understanding is that the initial transition funding comes to the end of the agreed timeframe this Spring.
There was , as well, an ongoing contribution by several key players to a general pot.
This was subject to an agreement each Spring.
I would have liked to have been able to vote to continue this general pot contribution, but found myself in a very difficult position
After careful thought , and visits to IP and some Directors to explain my dilemma, I had to
vote against this . I asked at the meeting that the Council review this decision next year and was told the budget process would include this area.
I am disappointed that the financial challenges at the moment left myself
no alternative but to protect funding for service delivery, for example, Park House, and I hope you will appreciate my explanation.
Feel free to discuss,or call,
Regards Fran422424