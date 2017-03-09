Penzance Heliport Appeal Thrown Out

A request to review Cornwall Council’s decision to grant planning permission for a replacement Penzance Heliport has been thrown out by the Secretary of State.

Councillors passed the application unanimously on 2nd February, but a request to review the plans was submitted anonymously prior to that decision.

The Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government has the power to ‘call in’ or take over a planning application, rather than allowing a local authority to decide, but that usually only happens when it conflicts significantly with national planning policy.

Tresco Estate owner Robert Dorrien-Smith, who is spearheading the project to reinstate the helicopter link to the islands, said the Secretary of State, “has sent a clear message that this is a logical, sensitive and comprehensive planning application that has important benefits to the local community and economy.”

Robert continued: “In effect the anonymous objector was questioning Cornwall Council’s judgement, knowledge and very ability to determine an important infrastructure project within its jurisdiction, showing a remarkable degree of arrogance and self-interest.

“We have believed all along that there was no justification for the application to be called in. Today’s decision confirms that and we now look forward to getting on with this important project for the Isles of Scilly, Penzance and Cornwall.”

It’s hoped the new helicopter service will launch in spring 2018, operated by state-of-the-art AW139 helicopters into both St Mary’s and Tresco.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Tumblr

Google



Pinterest

