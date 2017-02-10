Scilly To Be Starting Point Of Epic Five-Month Charity Walk

The Isles of Scilly will be the starting point this spring for an epic five-month charity walk to the Shetland Islands.

67-year old Phil Godfrey will kick off his 1,400-mile journey from the islands on the 10th March and is hoping to raise awareness and funds for the medical charity APS Support UK, which offers help for people suffering from the debilitating, but little-known, disease antiphospholipid syndrome.

The ‘Isles to Islands Walk’ is a tribute to Phil’s wife, Christine, who was diagnosed with APS in 2005 and sadly passed away in January 2015.

“When she was well, Christine and I completed fifteen Long Distance Footpaths, and this gave me the idea to walk from the Scilly Isles to the Shetland Islands in her memory,” said Phil.

Phil hopes to raise £45,000 and he has already worked hard towards this total by holding events such as raffles, auctions, barn dances, quizzes and bucket collections.

APS Support UK says they’d like to hear from anyone in Scilly who has been affected by this disease to contact them and share their stories.

You can find more details of the walk at www.aps-support.org.uk.

