Inquest Into Death Of Tresco Estate Worker Halted Following New Evidence

The inquest into the death of a Tresco Estate worker has been halted after a witness claimed he saw him having an altercation with other staff on the day he went missing.

The body of 23-year-old Josh Clayton was found on the uninhabited island of Tean on 23rd September 2015, ten days after going missing following a party on Tresco.

His death was thought to have been an accident.

But at the inquest in Plymouth held earlier this week, party attendee Leroy Thomas said that Mr Clayton had been arguing with a group of workers prior to going missing.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police have said that this is the first time it had been made aware of the new evidence and that “further investigations will be carried out as a result.”

Earlier, Pathologist Russell Delaney had told the inquest there were no signs of drowning and the cause of Mr Clayton’s death was “unascertained”.

