Five Islands School Board Of Governors To Resign
The governors of the Five Islands School have said they will resign.
The school was given an ‘inadequate’ rating by Ofsted last month and subsequently placed under special measures.
In a letter sent to parents, Chair of Governors Ben Julian said the governing body was inviting the local authority to set up an interim executive board, following which all members of the current governing body will resign their posts.
He also stated that he governing body does not accept the post-Ofsted action plan as presented to them.
Mr Julian writes that the governing body, “will work in the interim to engage with parents and staff to ensure that the developing situation is communicated as effectively as possible.”
In their latest report on the Five Islands School, Ofsted inspectors said: “Leaders do not have the knowledge, skills and experience to tackle the weaknesses at the school.”
And they said recent challenge and support from the local authority and governors had come too late to improve the school’s shortcomings.
So the Governing Body has allowed a leadership team to dig a big hole and then allowed that same team to lead the poor students and good staff into that hole. They then ask the leadership team to design a ladder to allow everyone to get out of the hole. The design of the ladder has obvious flaws, such as very important rungs missing, but the plan is put forward anyway.
The plan is rejected by the GB and they resign!
Am I missing something here?
Surely the people who dug the hole, subsequently fell in -dragging everyone else with them, and then failed miserably to provide a plan to get everyone out of this mess, should resign.
Or is that too simplistic?
When you surround yourself with people you know, instead of surrounding yourself with people who know what they are doing, disaster will eventually strike.
A previous poster continually harps back to 2012. Ask the good staff and parents and they would tell him the problems at the school started in 2009.
At last the Governors, realising that more expertise and experience than they can provide is needed, have decided to resign . (with conditions !).
In this difficult financial climate finding the required expert help will be difficult : and, as with the Primary Care procurement, I doubt if there will be great interest from the mainland
.I am told that Academy status is inevitable
If so perhaps the dynamic and forward looking Olive A.P. Acadamyshould be considered as It has experience helping deprived children and it’s Executive Head was previously H.T. at an islolated school which received ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ Ofsted reports durinjg his time there.
.
Adrian,
“I am told academy status is inevitable” Who by?
Is the school a CofE school if so only the diocese can allow conversion! (punne intended).
Also the bishop who told you meant part of a multi academy trust – single academy conversions have been frowned upon for the past 18 months. Will it have to be part of a Church led MAT?
I think the GB have done a brave thing and do not deserve the lambasting they receive, They are all volunteers who are trying to do there best for the School. I think the GB resigning on mass will kick in LEA intervention (but isn’t the local LEA the council?) .
If you do not first succeed, throw the towel in.