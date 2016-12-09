Five Islands School Board Of Governors To Resign

The governors of the Five Islands School have said they will resign.

The school was given an ‘inadequate’ rating by Ofsted last month and subsequently placed under special measures.

In a letter sent to parents, Chair of Governors Ben Julian said the governing body was inviting the local authority to set up an interim executive board, following which all members of the current governing body will resign their posts.

He also stated that he governing body does not accept the post-Ofsted action plan as presented to them.

Mr Julian writes that the governing body, “will work in the interim to engage with parents and staff to ensure that the developing situation is communicated as effectively as possible.”

In their latest report on the Five Islands School, Ofsted inspectors said: “Leaders do not have the knowledge, skills and experience to tackle the weaknesses at the school.”

And they said recent challenge and support from the local authority and governors had come too late to improve the school’s shortcomings.

