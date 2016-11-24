Five Islands School Rated Inadequate In Latest Ofsted Inspection
Scilly’s Five Islands School has been rated as ‘Inadequate’ in the latest Ofsted inspection report, published today.
Inspectors highlighted problems with leadership and management as well as the quality of teaching.
We will bring you a full report when we’ve had a response from the governors and the Local Education Authority.
“Teachers’ expectations at key stages 2 and 3 are not high enough”
“The capacity of leaders and governors to improve the school is inadequate”
“[the school can improve by].. raising teachers’ expectations of what pupils are capable of achieving”
Above are 3 of the most devastating lines in an absolutely damning report.
The children of the Isles of Scilly are being held back by teachers who don’t believe in them.
Something has to change.
Yes Anne we are in agreement.
Alll state education comes from taxes ,only subsidised in a very small way, by those who elect to use other providers.
Our community is only sustainable provided that we are led by well educated ( in the very broadest sense) citizens with integrity,which are, and I am sure that we all would agree , best produced ‘in house’.when possible.
PLEASE go to the Ofsted web site (Five islands school ”URL 133554) and read the report for 20th July 2011.and draw your own conclusions!
I also agree with you re our LA. My short stint as a Councillor only reinforced my shame and despair. Sadly there is no equivalent of Ofsted to make judgement and guide, the only ‘quality control’ we have are the local elections
I believe that major change will now be introduced to the provision of island education and I hope that the realisation will also come to central government that at present as a very small community we just do not have the experience , knowlenge , ability and insight to run our affairs as at present.
Pauline J.–I agree with you that spending money does not provide solutions to troubled ‘services’ but what appalls me was the Report itself,and it is not the first bearing such news that has been received by our ‘leaders..’
This report may be a very difficult to fully accept but we are all ‘only young’ once and a whole group of children have been let down. I hope that I am not alone in thinking that now is the time for major changes in the provisoion of education in our Islands.
Adrian, It would be quite reasonable to suggest that the community (with tremendous assistance from the taxpayer) has provided the best facilities that could be afforded. Sadly the buildings can only serve to enhance a good learning environment and if the leadership is not capable of providing good teaching then it must be replaced.
A more able leadership with a mandate to recruit capable and talented staff needs to be installed without delay.
Our council/LEA is inept and if it were to be judged by the equivalent of OFSTED would be lambasted in equal terms.
Our children now deserve better than our local authority is capable of providing and an alternative means of directing education is essential.
I was appalled to read the.£16million comment. Such a report needs in -depth Iinvestigation by staff,parents governors and council :this entails a great deal of honesty,sensitivity and decisive decision-making by all parties. Knee-jerk reactions are not helpful – and neither are superficial comments like the one involving the cost of the building. A school is not defined by the building in which it is housed. I would like to send best wishes to all involved in the necessary decisions and subsequent action needed.
Mr Webb this has absolutely nothing to do with the buildings.
£16 million well spent
It was £16m well spent, shame the Council got involved.