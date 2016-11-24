Five Islands School Rated Inadequate In Latest Ofsted Inspection

Scilly’s Five Islands School has been rated as ‘Inadequate’ in the latest Ofsted inspection report, published today.

Inspectors highlighted problems with leadership and management as well as the quality of teaching.

We will bring you a full report when we’ve had a response from the governors and the Local Education Authority.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Tumblr

Google



Pinterest

