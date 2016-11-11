Citizen’s Advice Bureau Offering Advice On Fuel Poverty

As part of Citizen Advice Cornwall’s Rural Energy Campaign, the charity has published a booklet giving helpful information about how to get the best deal from suppliers and the benefits and help you are entitled to, such as the Government’s Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners, the Cold Weather Payment and the Warm Home Discount Scheme.

CAB advice sessions on St Mary’s are held at Carn Gwaval Wellbeing Centre on the second Thursday every month from 10am to 3pm.

